Bill To Ban Use Of Native American Mascots Wins Narrow Approval In Committee

The heated debate over the use of Native American names, symbols and images in Maine schools has moved to the floor of the state Legislature.

Members of the Education Committee voted 7 to 5 Monday for an expanded bill to ban the use of Native American mascots in public schools and universities.

"I do believe it is a civil rights issue that merits a statewide policy and statement from state government that this is not an acceptable practice throughout the state," said Portland Democrat Mike Brennan, who supports the bill.

The legislation stems from the debate over the "Indians" school mascot name by Skowhegan. The school board there voted last month to end the tradition, but opponents of the decision are trying to get it reversed.

Critics of the bill say it will have unintended consequences and could force towns with Indian names to change their names.

Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta "Under this, the way I interpret it, Skowhegan would no longer be able to call themselves Skowhegan because the name Skowhegan could infer to a custom or tradition of a native American tribe or people," said Rep. Justin Fecteau, an Augusta Republican.



