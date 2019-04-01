Bill To Ban Use Of Native American Mascots Wins Narrow Approval In Committee

By 28 minutes ago

The heated debate over the use of Native American names, symbols and images in Maine schools has moved to the floor of the state Legislature.

Members of the Education Committee voted 7 to 5 Monday for an expanded bill to ban the use of Native American mascots in public schools and universities.

"I do believe it is a civil rights issue that merits a statewide policy and statement from state government that this is not an acceptable practice throughout the state," said Portland Democrat Mike Brennan, who supports the bill.

The legislation stems from the debate over the "Indians" school mascot name by Skowhegan. The school board there voted last month to end the tradition, but opponents of the decision are trying to get it reversed.

Critics of the bill say it will have unintended consequences and could force towns with Indian names to change their names.

Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta "Under this, the way I interpret it, Skowhegan would no longer be able to call themselves Skowhegan because the name Skowhegan could infer to a custom or tradition of a native American tribe or people," said Rep. Justin Fecteau, an Augusta Republican.

 
 

Tags: 
Indians mascot

Related Content

SAD 54 School Board Retires 'Indians' Name at Skowhegan High

By Mar 8, 2019
Jennifer Mitchell / Maine Public

After years of contentious debate, votes, policy reversals, and almost 100 years of tradition, Skowhegan High School will no longer be allowed to use the name "Indians" as its mascot.

Opponents, Supporters Of Skowhegan High's 'Indians' Name Seek To Sway Board As Action Looms

By Feb 28, 2019
Jennifer Mitchell/ Maine Public

The controversy over Skowhegan High School's use of the name "Indians" continued Thursday night as both sides presented what might be their last chance for public testimony before the MSAD 54 school board takes action.