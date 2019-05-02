Bill To End Most Non-Medical Vaccine Exemptions Clears Key Hurdle In Maine Senate

A bill eliminating most non-medical exemptions for vaccinations required to attend Maine schools cleared a key hurdle in the state Senate Thursday. However, the Senate also narrowly voted to retain exemptions for religious reasons, a provision the Maine House has previously rejected.

The House version of the bill positioned Maine to join the 30 states that do not allow exemptions for philosophical reasons and just the fourth state to prohibit religious exemptions.

Further votes will be required to settle the differences between the two chambers before the final bill reaches the desk of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.

This post will be updated.