Bill Would Establish Voluntary Certification For Maine Recovery Residences

Some lawmakers and advocates want the Maine for the Department of Health and Human Services to establish voluntary certification for recovery residences.

The residences are supposed to provide a safe place for people to stay while recovering from addiction. But Democratic state Senator Shenna Bellows says a lack of regulation has led to tragedy in some states.

"Overdose deaths in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, were attributed to living situations that were billed as recovery residences to whom families and individuals paid a premium but turned out to be unsafe and exploitative," Bellows says.

Bellows is sponsoring the bill that would create a voluntary certification program and a subsidy for people who want to reside in certified residences. A similar bill passed last year, but never received funding.