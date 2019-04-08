Bill Would Set Harsher Penalties For Maine Officers Extracting Sexual Favors

The Maine Legislature is considering a proposal that would increase criminal penalties for police officers who use their position to coerce people in their custody into having sex.

The measure follows a trend in state law — teachers and correctional guards already face elevated penalties for abusing the power of their position to seek sex.

State Rep. David McCrea, a Democrat from Fort Kent, says while he is not sure how often police may misuse that power, Maine law should set stronger penalties.

“If a law enforcement officer offers or accepts sexual contact from a person who is under arrest, in custody, being interrogated or temporarily detained including during a traffic stop, or questioning related to an investigation, it should be a crime,” he says.

There was no opposition to the bill at a public hearing Monday, but the Maine Chiefs of Police Association expressed concern over wording in the proposal that it fears could discourage pat down searches.

“It may tend to inhibit the use pat down searches which in some cases arguably prevent injury or death,” says Bob Howe, a lobbyist for the association.