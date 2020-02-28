Bissell Brothers NEWS & BREWS Trivia February 27, 2020

Are you paying attention? Are your friends? Think you've got all the answers? That’s what we’ll find out this Winter!

Maine Public has been visiting some of Maine's hottest brew pubs and testing attendees on current events, news items, and all around things one probably should know! Maine Public staff and local celebrities are hosting each game and reading out questions around public broadcasting-centric categories (All Things Considered, Find Your Hidden Brain, Marketplace Musings, I See Your Ten and Raise You!, and more!)