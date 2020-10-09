Body Found On Mount Katahdin's Baxter Peak

The body of an unidentified man was found on Mount Katahdin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Baxter State Park officials say the body was found on the mountain’s summit. A National Guard helicopter flew it to the southern edge of the park, and the man was ultimately transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

This is the second death of a Katahdin hiker this week.

In a written statement, the director of Baxter State Park said rangers are investigating and more details will be released as they become available.