Body Of Missing Man Found In Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine - Law enforcement officials say the body of a man who went missing this week has been found in Acadia National Park.

A Park Service spokeswoman said the body of Adam "A.J." Emmett was found Thursday afternoon between Sand Beach and Thunder Hole.

Emmett was last seen on Monday morning near the Schoodic Head Overlook, and the search for him began on Wednesday in the park. Park rangers were assisted by the Maine Warden Service, Marine Patrol, Maine Association for Search and Rescue and Coast Guard.

Officials say his body has been transferred to the state medical examiner's office, which will determine the cause of death.

