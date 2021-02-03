Both Sides Will Appeal Legal Ruling That Delays Portland's Hazard Pay

Both sides are appealing a recent legal ruling that Portland's $18-an-hour minimum wage during declared emergencies is legal — but should not go into effect until next year.

Attorneys representing Portland frontline workers are appealing the ruling from Superior Court Justice Thomas Warren. They say it should go into effect sooner so employees can receive hazard pay during the pandemic.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is also appealing. It's challenging the minimum wage provision's validity under the state constitution and the Portland city code.

The Chamber, along with several local businesses, originally filed suit to invalidate the new minimum wage, which voters passed into law in November.