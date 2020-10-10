Brewer Removes Voting Drop-Box After Ballot Mix Up

BREWER, Maine- The Brewer City Clerk has removed the city's ballot drop box as the city works to sort out a ballot mix-up.

According to a post on its website, the city of Brewer, which crosses two house districts, reports that some residents in House District 128 were inadvertently sent a ballot for House District 129.

The ballot for House District 129 has an uncontested race where Republican Peter Lyford is the only candidate.

House District 128 features a contest between incumbent Democrat Kevin O'Connell and Republican challenger Garrel Craig.

City officials are asking anyone with an incorrect ballot not to mail it in or attempt to cast it, and to contact the city immediately.

Deputy city clerk James L. Smith writes in a statement that the situation occured as the city attempted to promptly respond to an "unprecedented" 2000 mail-in ballot requests.