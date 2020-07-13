Buses Need A Bailout From Pandemic Costs, Senators Say

PORTLAND, Maine - America's bus services are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Maine's Republican senator believes they need a bailout.

Sen. Susan Collins has proposed a bill that would provide $10 billion in emergency economic relief for bus services. She says the money would come in the form of grants and other types of assistance.

Collins says her proposal would apply to services such as motorcoach operators and school bus companies.

America has about 3,000 private bus lines, and they haven't been afforded the same kind of federal assistance as airlines and train services since the pandemic disrupted travel networks.

