“Can We Talk” – Mental Health Awareness in May from Safe Space Radio/PRX

Thursday, May 9 at 2:00 pm

Asking for Help

This hour-long program is about asking for help: why it’s so hard to admit when we need something from another person, and the surprising effects that sharing our vulnerability can have on our mental health.

The episode explores how shame and stigma can prevent us from asking for what we need, why we tend to underestimate the generosity of others, and how asking can make us feel seen in both welcome and uncomfortable ways.

Finally, we address the complicated experience of wanting to help to someone who can’t or won’t ask for it. Host Dr. Anne Hallward combines compelling storytelling with practical expert guidance to give listeners the tools they need to start their own courageous conversations.

To listen to the audio of “Asking for Help” on Safe Space Radio/PRX online, please click HERE.