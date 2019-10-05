Cannabis Conference Held As Sale Of Marijuana Draws Nearer

The Maine Cannabis Convention is underway amid excitement over the expectation of the legal sale of marijuana next year.

The convention kicked off Saturday at the Portland Sports Complex in Portland and continues on Sunday.

It's taking place as Maine gets closer to legal sales of adult recreational use marijuana. Voters approved legalization of marijuana in a 2016 vote. The state already has a medical marijuana program.

The weekend event sponsored by the New England Cannabis Network features dozens of exhibitors and speakers on a variety of marijuana-related topics.