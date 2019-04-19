Capital Computer Network To Remain Offline Until Monday

The Augusta City Center in Maine's capital city will remain shut down until at least Monday because damage inflicted by a computer virus.

Fred Kahl, director of the information technology department, tells the Kennebec Journal that malicious software swept through the city's computer network, damaging servers.

City offices closed Thursday after municipal financial systems, billing, automobile excise, assessor's records and general assistance were frozen. Kahl said the computer network became inaccessible early Thursday, but there's no evidence any data was stolen.

The city's phone system and the public safety radio system remained up and running, allowing dispatchers, police, fire and ambulance staff to communicate.