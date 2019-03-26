Case Of Ex-Priest Convicted Of Altar Boy Abuse Back In Court

By 23 minutes ago

This Feb. 16, 2017 booking photo released by the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine, shows defrocked Roman Catholic priest Ronald Paquin.
Credit York County Jail / via Associated Press

ALFRED, Maine - The case of a former Massachusetts priest who was convicted of sexually assaulting an altar boy in Maine years ago is due to return to court later this week.

Ronald Paquin was found guilty of 11 of 24 counts of gross sexual misconduct in November and has been awaiting sentencing. The case is expected in York County Superior Court in Alfred on Friday.
 
Paquin's sentencing was delayed when his attorney filed a motion requesting a mental health evaluation. A judge granted the request.
 
A pair of men who testified during Paquin's trial said they were altar boys when the priest invited them on trips in the 1980s and assaulted them repeatedly. Paquin also spent more than a decade in a Massachusetts prison for sexually abusing an altar boy there.
 

Tags: 
Ronald Paquin

Related Content

Former Priest Convicted Of Abusing Another Boy

By Nov 29, 2018
York County Jail via AP file

ALFRED, Maine - A defrocked Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an altar boy in Massachusetts has been convicted of abusing another boy in Maine in the 1980s.

Priest Accused Of Sexually Abusing Boys In Kennebunk Goes On Trial

By Nov 26, 2018

The trial of former Massachusetts priest Ronald Paquin begins Monday morning in Superior Court in Alfred. 