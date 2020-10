The Maine Center for Disease Control is reporting 64 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

At the moment, 721 cases are active.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic has risen to 6,201 according to the latest data. Of those, 5,334 people have recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 linked deaths in the state remains unchanged at 146, a number that has held steady since Oct. 17.