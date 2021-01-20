Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Masterpiece

Join Maine Public's Masterpiece celebration!

2021 marks the 50th anniversary of unforgettable MASTERPIECE programs airing on Maine Public Television and we are asking our audience to tell us their favorites! What is your favorite Masterpiece program of all time? Is it a classic like Upstairs Downstairs, Sherlock, or Downton Abbey? A ground-breaking show like Prime Suspect or the original House of Cards? Or maybe, Bleak House, Wolf Hall, The Forsyte Saga, Inspector Morse, or Grantchester? It’s definitely hard to choose!

In our VERY informal polling, here are the top 10 favorite shows in order as of January:



I, Claudius

Prime Suspect

Downton Abbey

The Jewel in the Crown

Upstairs, Downstairs

Inspector Morse

Victoria

The Durrells in Corfu

Poldark (original)

Endeavor

Send us a note about your favorite Masterpiece program and why it is so special to you, and we’ll highlight a few submissions on Maine Public Television and in the pages of Experience Magazine. You can either send us an email to fun@mainepublic.org or mail us a note to:



Fun

Maine Public

1450 Lisbon St.

Lewiston, Maine 04240