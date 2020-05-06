Census Bureau To Resume Door-To-Door Packet Delivery In Maine

The U.S. Census Bureau says it will resume door-to-door delivery of census packets in Maine this Friday.

The effort began March 15 and lasted only a couple of days before it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bureau drops packets off in areas where most households do not receive mail at their physical address.

"More remote areas or areas in which they only receive their mail via P.O. Box," says Jeff Behler, who directs the Census Bureau region that covers Maine.

Behler says that is nearly 112,000 households, about 14 percent of the state's total.

He says Mainers who get the packets can provide their household information online, over the phone or by filling out a paper form. The Bureau says the delivery involves no physical contact and follows the most current federal health and safety guidelines.