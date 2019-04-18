Census Shows Population Growth In Maine

Maine's population increased last year, rising to 1,338,404 inhabitants — a gain of more than 3,300 people from 2017. The gain, however, does not appear to come from a baby boom, as the state's death rate continues to outpace its births.

The latest figures come from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 population estimate report, released Thursday.

Ten of the state's 16 counties experienced growth, with greatest growth of 0.8 percent in York county.

Aroostook, Washington, Penobscot, Waldo, and Knox counties all lost population, with Piscataquis losing a single person and remaining virtually unchanged.

In the period between 2010 and 2018, the overall population of the state rose by a little less than 1 per cent, with most of that growth driven by York and Cumberland counties, while Aroostook, Piscataquis, and Washington counties have shown significant population declines over that time.

The figures do not drill down into municipalities or demographics. Those data sets are expected in May and June.