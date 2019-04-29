Chasing The Moon Screenings

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing, Chasing the Moon Series Explores the 10-Year Space Race Odyssey

Chasing the Moon, a new six-hour documentary series about the space race, from its earliest beginnings to the monumental achievement of the first lunar landing in 1969 and beyond, will premiere Monday through Wednesday, July 8-10, 2019, 9:00 - 11:00 pm on PBS. Scheduled in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, Chasing the Moon is a film by Robert Stone and marks his eighth project for American Experience.



While other documentaries have largely painted a familiar narrative of goals set, obstacles overcome, disasters averted and missions accomplished, Chasing the Moon tells a vastly more entertaining and surprising story. As the film reveals, the drive to land a man on the moon was fueled as much by politics as it was by technology and was a controversial undertaking during a volatile time.



The broadcast of Chasing the Moon will be accompanied by a multi-platform engagement campaign, including a series of screening events and discussions hosted by universities, museums and public television stations around the country, as well as an immersive, interactive website hosting original digital content that further explores themes and topics from the film. In addition to the July 8-10 broadcast premiere, Chasing the Moon will have an encore broadcast on Tuesdays, July 16, 23 and 30, 9:00-11:00 pm, and a marathon broadcast on Saturday, July 20, 3:00-9:00 pm.



Community Screenings:



SOUTH BERWICK

Tuesday, June 25 @ 7:00 pm

South Berwick Public Library

27 Young St.

South Berwick, Maine

No registration necessary



HIRAM

Friday, July 5 @ 7:00 pm

Hancock Avenue Arts Center

8 Hancock Avenue

Hiram, Maine

Tickets free at the door with a seating capacity of 90 attendees.



FRYEBURG

Thursday, June 27 @ 3:00 pm

Fryeburg Public Library

515 Main Street

Fryeburg, Maine

No tickets are required.