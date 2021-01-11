Chellie Pingree Says 14th Amendment Could Also Be Invoked To Hold Donald Trump Accountable For Riot

The House of Representatives is considering an impeachment resolution charging President Doland Trump with inciting the riot at the Capitol last week. Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine says it is one of many options being considered to ensure that the president is held to account for his actions.

The House will vote on impeachment Wednesday, giving Vice President Mike Pence until then to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office. Pingree says there is strong support for taking action.

“People feel like we have to make some very strong statement that says this was not right, this is wrong, that this was a high crime and misdemeanor,” she says.

Pingree says in addition to impeachment and a trial in the Senate and invocation of the 25th Amendment, lawmakers are looking at a provision of the 14th Amendment that allows Congress to ban someone from seeking public office because of their actions.

“There is something in the 14th Amendment that allows Congress to affirmatively say that a person could never run for office again, which is one way to make it very clear that Donald Trump is not fit to be president,” she says.