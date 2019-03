The christening of the Navy’s final "stealth" destroyer is scheduled for April 27 at Bath Iron Works.

The future U.S.S. Lyndon B. Johnson is one of three Zumwalt class high-tech guided missile destroyers, all built by Bath Iron Works. Cost of the destroyers has been a major concern for the Navy, which truncated production to only three ships. The Navy has reverted back to buying Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.