City Uses Private Donations To Fund Aid For Asylum Seekers

By 24 minutes ago

Portland is moving forward with plans to use private donations to continue providing financial help to asylum-seekers.

The Portland Press Herald reports the city council is set to hold a workshop Monday on a plan to phase out the funding over the next two years.

The council recently voted unanimously to direct $45,000 in private donations to the fund.

The newspaper says Portland's policy of providing financial assistance to non-citizens prompted the city to not accept a federal law enforcement grant.

A city councilor said a larger conversation about the policy will take place later during the city's budget process.

Portland's current budget included $200,000 for in such funding. But the city manager says the fund was $35,000 over budget through March and has stopped accepting new applicants.