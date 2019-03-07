Climate One

Tuesday, March 12 at 2:00 pm
If Global Warming Exists, Why Is It So Cold Outside?
The world is warming, so why is the Midwest suffering record cold temperatures? How is global warming impacting oceans? What’s the connection between wildfires and climate change?
Climate science is complex, vast, and often difficult to understand. We’ll explain the fundamental basics you’ll need to answer friends and family who ask about climate change—or question if it’s even happening.
A conversation on climate science 101 with communication gurus who will debunk common myths that arise from distortions of accepted science.
Speakers:
David Fenton
Founder, Fenton Communications
Katharine Mach
Senior Research Scientist, Stanford University
Ann Reid
Executive Director, National Center for Science Education
Ben Santer
Climate Scientist, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Source: climateone.org