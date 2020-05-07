Thursday, May 7 at 2:00 pm

Covid-19 And Climate: Economic Impacts

The COVID-19 recession is unfolding at historic speed and depth. New jobless claims reached a record 10 million in just two weeks. Wall Street’s fear gauge closed at an all-time high in mid-March.

Environmentally, though, the shutdown has come with some temporary benefits — decreased travel, cleaner water, a plunging demand for oil. But crashing the economy isn’t exactly a climate solution.

How will the coronavirus recession reshape the economy and prospects for addressing climate in a post-pandemic world? How does this economic crisis compare to others in history?

Speakers:

Kathleen Day

Finance Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University; Author, Broken Bargain: Banks, Bailouts, and the Struggle to Tame Wall Street

Amy Myers Jaffe

Director, Energy Security and Climate Change Program, Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations

Matt Rogers

Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

To listen to the audio of “Covid-19 And Climate: Economic Impacts” on Climate One online, please click HERE.