Colby College Gets $30 Million Gift For Artificial Intelligence Institute

Waterville’s Colby College has received $30 million to launch an artificial intelligence institute on its campus.

In a virtual announcement on Thursday, President David Greene said the new gift will be used to hire several new faculty to incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning into several disciplines, including computer science, government and literature, where students can bring a different perspective to the issue.

“It has to be shaped by those who have a keen sense of history and culture. By those who have sharply-honed critical thinking abilities, that allow them to comprehend and anticipate consequences,” he said. “They will also be in fields such as sociology, where the application of AI tools will better help us understand and predict global immigration trends and their impact.”

The institute is set to launch this fall.