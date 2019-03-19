College Readiness: Programs that Help High School Students Who Need Extra Help Preparing for College

Many Maine students are unprepared for post-secondary school (college) but fortunately there are programs to help them. A 2013 news report found that 12% of students entering the University of Maine system – and 50% of all students entering Maine community colleges, needed remedial classes. TRIO is one of the oldest programs in the country to prepare low-income kids for college. Bowdoin is a leader in this area with its Upward Bound programs. Our panel will discuss these programs and how best to help students get ready for college.

Guests: Katharine Lualdi, Ph.D., Director, TRIO Student Support Services, Southern Maine Community College

Karen Keim, Director of EOC and Educational Talent Search, based at University of Maine, Orono

Lynn Ploof-Davis, Director, Upward Bound and Student Support Services, University of Maine, Farmington

Call-in: Erin Cinelli, Executive Director of the Emanuel & Pauline A. Lerner Foundation