Collins: $20M On The Way To Maine's Seafood Sector Struggling With COVID-19 Impacts

Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says the federal government is releasing $300 million in emergency funds to help the nation's seafood sector -- including $20 million for Maine.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Collins says the money is on its way, although details of how exactly it will be deployed aren't clear yet. Collins and fellow Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, led the effort to carve out the funds from the emergency CARES Act.

Collins, Maine Sen. Angus King and a bipartisan coalition of other coastal senators are also calling on Senate leaders to direct the Department of Agriculture to spend $2 billion to buy seafood and distribute it to food banks. And they want another $1 billion in direct assistance to fishermen and other seafood sector businesses that lost significant sales when restaurants shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the U.S. House, meanwhile, Maine 1st District Rep. Chellie Pingree and several other House members are calling on leaders to set aside some $20 billion for the seafood industry the next time a coronavirus spending package comes through.