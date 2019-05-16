Collins Center for the Arts Boston Trio

Sunday, May 19 at 3:00 pm

Minsky Recital Hall

Orono

Maine Public is a media sponsor of The Collins Center for the Arts' Chamber Music Series, including the upcoming performance by Boston Trio at Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday afternoon, May 19. Guests are invited to stay for a post-concert reception to meet the musicians.



Since their formation in 1997, the Boston Trio has quickly become one of today's most exciting chamber ensembles. Acclaimed for their superb sense of ensemble and wondrous balance, these virtuosic and profound musicians are committed to creating exceptional and daring performances of standard and contemporary repertoire.



The afternoon's program includes:

Jennifer Higdon: Piano Trio

Korngold: Piano Trio, op. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat Major, op. 97 ("Archduke")



Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets to the performance. To take advantage of this special offer, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com and use the MPBN15 code when purchasing tickets. You can also call 800.622.TIXX and identify yourself as an Maine Public Member.



This concert is presented as a selection in the John I. and Elizabeth E. Patches chamber music series.



For more information on Boston Trio and the entire 2018/2019 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com.