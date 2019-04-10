Collins Criticizes Barr Over ACA Opposition

Attorney General William Barr’s decision to oppose the Affordable Care Act (ACA) in court has drawn criticism from U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at a hearing on the Justice Department’s budget.

Collins questioned why Barr had decided to join with states trying to strike down the ACA, when the Justice Department usually defends the laws passed by Congress.

“I disagree strongly with the Department’s decision not to defend the rest of the ACA,” Collins says.

Barr defended his decision, saying with repeal of the individual mandate to buy coverage or be fined, the ACA was changed. He says he thinks the changed measure does not meet constitutional muster.

Collins disagrees and says that while the individual mandate was repealed by Congress, the fundamental protections for consumers were not, and Barr should be supporting them in court.

“I would just make the final point that Congress had the opportunity to strike other provisions and chose not to,” she says.