Collins Introduces Legislation For Prevention And Treatment Of Tick-Borne Illnesses

By 19 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins has introduced legislation that would authorize $100 million for the prevention and treatment of tick-borne illnesses.

Credit Flickr Creative Commons

She says Lyme disease and other illnesses are expanding to more areas of the country and she wants the federal government to step up its efforts in a number of areas, like: “data collection and analysis, support early detection and diagnosis, improve treatment and heighten public awareness.”

To that end, Collins’ measure would authorize $20 million per year to states. It would also create a national oversight office to coordinate efforts, and authorize $10 million per year for five years for regional centers to study Lyme and other tick-borne diseases.

“Medical costs of Lyme disease are estimated at $ 1.3 billion a year,” she says. “When accounting for indirect medical costs, including the loss of work, the annual cost balloons to $75 billion a year.”

Tags: 
ticks
Lyme disease
Sen. Susan Collins
Maine Public