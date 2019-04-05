Collins Pushes HUD Secretary To Release Money For Lead Remediation Program

Maine Senator Susan Collins is asking the Trump Administration for the prompt release of funds for a new lead remediation program.

At a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Collins reminded Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson that Maine has among the oldest housing stock in the country.

“In the state of Maine, 57 percent of the housing stock was built prior to the year that lead-based paint was banned,” Collins says.

She asked Carson about the release of the remediation money.

“We need to get that funding out as soon as possible,” says Collins. “Can you give us some idea when those funds will be made available? We expect those funds to be made available by summer.”

Collins says the health risks, particularly for children, are well known and that more must be done to address the problem.