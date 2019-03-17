Collins Questions Air Force About Bangor Refueling Wing

Republican Sen. Susan Collins is seeking assurances from top Air Force officials about the future of the 101st Air Refueling Wing in Bangor as the Appropriations Committee considers the Air Force budget. She says the unit is fulfilling a vital role.

“The tankers from the Bangor based national guard unit flies refueling missions nearly every day in support of military flights of both the United States and its allies,” says Collins.

Collins was assured that the unit is critical to supporting several missions and will get the resources it needs to do its job.

Gen. David Goldfein, Air Force Chief of Staff, told Collins: “I will tell you that having been pulled out of some really bad places by some really courageous tanker crews, many of which I am sure are at Bangor, I wouldn’t be sitting here.”