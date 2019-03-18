Commissioner Michael Sauschuck: Head of Maine's Department of Public Safety Discusses Priorities

Former Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck now leads Maine’s Department of Public Safety. We discuss some of the important issues in public safety, including the state shortage of law enforcement officers, helping officers better respond to situations involving a suspect with mental illness or addiction, the opioid crisis, criminal justice issues, highway safety and more.

Guests: Michael Sauschuck, Commissioner of Department of Public Safety for the state of Maine

Call-in: Jenna Mehnert, executive director, National Alliance on Mental Illness – Maine

Call-in: Richard LaHaye, president of Maine Chiefs of Police Association and Searsport Police Chief