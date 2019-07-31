Commissioner Randy Liberty: Head of Maine's Department of Corrections

Department of Corrections Commissioner Liberty has more than 36 years of leadership experience in the fields of corrections and law enforcement, having served as the Warden of the Maine State Prison since 2015. Prior to that, he served more than 26 years in the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, nine as the elected sheriff, during which time he focused on drug enforcement, drug abuse education and treatment of addiction.

We will discuss the goals he has in his role as Commissioner, and what he has planned to address mental health issues among prisoners and staff, juvenile justice reform, re-entry of prisoners into society, and the challenges facing the imprisonment of women in Maine.

Guest: Randy Liberty, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections

Call-in guests:

Bruce Noddin, director, Maine Prisoner Re-Entry Network

Rep. Charlotte Warren, serving in the Maine House of Representatives (District 84 -Hallowell, Manchester and West Gardiner); she serves as House chair of the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and previously served on the Judiciary Committee