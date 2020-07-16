Committee Recommends $1.1 Billion Be Spent On Maine Economic Recovery Efforts

The governor's Economic Recovery Committee is recommending that $1.1 billion be spent to deal with the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic in Maine.

In a new report the Committee proposes investments in stabilizing Maine employers and investing in infrastructure. It also calls for spending to support Maine people through investments in child care, education, housing, equal access for immigrant workers and public health.

The report also concludes that any plan for economic recovery in Maine will fail without a robust, sustained public health system.

The Committee says some funding may be available through the federal CARES Act or bond issues up for a vote this November. The report also points to an urgent need for further federal stimulus efforts.