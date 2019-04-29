Committee Takes Up Bill To Protect Maine Seniors From Isolation, Exploitation

The Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee heard on Monday from the daughter of the late actor Peter Falk about model legislation she is pushing to protect vulnerable seniors from isolation and exploitation by guardians.

The legislation would establish criminal penalties for guardians or family members that exploit vulnerable seniors or isolate them from other family members.

“What began as a quest to help others trapped in suffering and isolation and separated from their family has led to my advocacy of guardianship reform for the elderly and disabled through the right of association legislation which addressed visitation rights,” Catherine Falk said.

John Pelletier of the Criminal Law Advisory Commission told the committee that most of what is in the proposal is already in Maine law.

“We are not in favor of the bill. I’d point out that almost everything covered by the bill is already illegal and covered by the criminal code,” he says.

But committee members say exploitation and isolation of seniors continues to be a problem in Maine, and asked the Commission to work on filling any loopholes in existing criminal law.

“We need to find some common ground here to do something with this bill, because it is not acceptable to me to just say let the status quo go, because I feel the status quo is failing the elderly,” says Republican Rep. Richard Pickett of Dixfield.