Wednesday, April 10 at 2:00 pm

Emily Chang's Brotopia: One Year Later

In 2018, Emily Chang’s Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley made national headlines, further opening up the conversation around discrimination, sexual harassment and toxic work environments taking place across industries and in Silicon Valley.

One year later, join Chang and moderator Aileen Lee, partner at Cowboy VC and founder of All Raise, the new nonprofit dedicated to strategically engaging more women and minorities in the founding and funding of technology-driven companies. In this powerful expose, Chang reveals how Silicon Valley got so sexist despite its utopian ideals. Drawing on her deep network of tech insiders, Chang sheds light on how hard it is for women to crack the Silicon ceiling and offers insight on what companies and employees need to do to bring down the “brotopia” culture once and for all.

Speakers:

Emily Chang

Anchor and Executive Producer, Bloomberg Technology; Author, Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys’ Club of Silicon Valley; Twitter @emilychangtv

Aileen Lee

Partner, Cowboy VC; Founder, All Raise—Moderator

To listen to the audio of “Emily Chang's Brotopia: One Year Later” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.