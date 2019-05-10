Commonwealth Club Of California

Tuesday, May 14 at 2:00 pm

Sea Changes: Why Oceans Play A Bigger Role In Climate Than You Think

Global temperatures would be soaring even higher were it not for a powerful heat-trapping ally: oceans. From regulating the temperature of the planet to generating half of the oxygen we breathe, oceans are a vital part of sustaining life on Earth. Increasing their temperature as little as two degrees, however, has an opposite effect, threatening marine biodiversity and turbocharging dangerous hurricanes and typhoons.

But there are bright prospects on the horizon for humans and oceans. Underwater, large-scale marine protected areas are an example of how ocean life can thrive with bold conservation efforts. Above the surface, offshore oil rigs are being replaced with wind farms, poised to be a significant driver of clean energy. Will coastal communities that once shunned offshore drilling welcome fossil fuel free wind power? What is the future for coastal communities and ocean biodiversity threatened by climate change?

Speakers:

Sara Aminzadeh

Commissioner, California Coastal Commission

Ken Caldeira

Scientist, Department of Global Ecology at the Carnegie Institution for Science

Daniela Fernandez

Founder and CEO, Sustainable Ocean Alliance

Greg Dalton

Founder and Host, Climate One

Source: www.commonwealthclub.org