Monday, May 20 at 2:00 pm

Valerie Jarrett: Politics, The Obamas And Finding My Voice

Despite the almost constant streams of media reporting on the White House, very few people know what really goes on in the West Wing. Valerie Jarrett, senior adviser to the president in the Obama administration, is one of those people. From the day she interviewed a young Michelle Robinson in July 1991 to the night of January 20, 2017, when the first family departed the White House, Jarrett has been a trusted confidante and a close friend of the Obama family.

In her book, Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward, Jarrett shares her story of growing up with American parents in the town of Shiraz, Iran, living in Chicago during the civil rights movement and ultimately finding her voice in public service. She led the Obama administration’s criminal justice reforms, advocated for women’s rights and political empowerment, and fought to improve the lives of working families.

Join us for a conversation with the woman The New York Times called the “ultimate Obama insider.” She will share her unique perspective into the inner workings of the White House and the inspiring story of how she got there.

Speakers:

Valerie Jarrett

Former Senior Adviser to President Barack Obama; Author, Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward

In Conversation with London Breed

Mayor, City of San Francisco

To listen to the audio of “Valerie Jarrett: Politics, The Obamas And Finding My Voice” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.