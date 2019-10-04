Thursday, October 10 at 2:00 pm

The Vagina Bible: Dr. Jen Gunter And Mary Roach

In this age of clickbait, pseudoscience and celebrity-endorsed products, it’s hard to know what’s best for our bodies. Jen Gunter, ob-gyn and the Internet’s go-to doctor, is dedicated to debunking the myths, marketing and misinformation surrounding reproductive health.

While much of the dialogue surrounding women’s health targets the shame or inexperience of women and girls, Gunter aims to educate and empower with both humor and evidence. Join Gunter in conversation with Mary Roach, author and popular scientist, to answer your burning questions about women’s health.

Speakers:

Jen Gunter, M.D.

Ob-gyn; Pain Medicine Specialist; Women’s Health Columnist, The New York Times; Author, The Vagina Bible

Mary Roach

Author, Bonk, Stiff, Packing for Mars and Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War

To listen to the audio of “The Vagina Bible: Dr. Jen Gunter And Mary Roach” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.