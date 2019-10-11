Tuesday. October 15 at 2:00 pm

The Education of Brett Kavanaugh

On July 9, 2018, the name Brett Kavanaugh entered into the American conscious when he was announced as President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Throughout his confirmation process, multiple allegations of sexual assault were made against him, sparking deeper investigations into his conduct. New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly were at the forefront of these investigations, breaking stories dating back to when Kavanaugh was in high school.

Upon receiving a stream of tips from former classmates, friends and associates, Pogrebin and Kelly continued their investigations beyond the one week allotted for official investigation conducted by the FBI. The product of these investigations is their new book: The Education of Brett Kavanaugh. The book depicts the world Kavanaugh was raised in and reveals the insight of critical figures in his life from prep school to his confirmation hearings. Pogrebin and Kelly join INFORUM to discuss America’s newest Supreme Court justice and the history that shaped him.

Speakers:

Kate Kelly

Wall Street Writer, The New York Times; Co-Author, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation

Robin Pogrebin

Culture Reporter, The New York Times; Co-Author, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation

Judge LaDoris Cordell (Ret.)

—Moderator

To listen to the audio of “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh” on Commonwealth Club Of California online, please click HERE.