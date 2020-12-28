Commonwealth Club Of California

Tuesday, December 29 at 2:00 pm

Breaking Through: A Year Of Climate Conversations

Unprecedented is one of the most overused words of 2020, but it reflects the superstorm of disruption brought on by an overlapping pandemic, racial justice awakening, and presidential election.

For the first time ever, climate change helped galvanize a record number of voters to elect Joe Biden to the Presidency. How has the focus on climate shifted in a year shaped by multiple social and economic crises? Join us for a look back on a year of climate conversations like no other. This program includes excerpts from Climate One interviews held between January and November of 2020.

Source: www.commonwealthclub.org