Company That Bottles Maine's Most Popular Liquor To Expand

  • A Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey bottle found on the ground in Maine in January of 2017.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public

Boston Brands of Maine - a division of Sazerac, which makes Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey - says it's expanding its Lewiston facility.

The company says the $4 million investment will bring about 50 jobs to the region.

Fireball whiskey earlier this year displaced Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy as the Maine's most popular liquor brand. More than a third of those sales were in the small bottles known as "nips," which have come under scrutiny as a major source of roadside littering.

In response, the Legislature added "nips"  to Maine's bottle deposit laws as of this past January.
 

