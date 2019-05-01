Company That Bottles Maine's Most Popular Liquor To Expand

Boston Brands of Maine - a division of Sazerac, which makes Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey - says it's expanding its Lewiston facility.

The company says the $4 million investment will bring about 50 jobs to the region.

Fireball whiskey earlier this year displaced Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy as the Maine's most popular liquor brand. More than a third of those sales were in the small bottles known as "nips," which have come under scrutiny as a major source of roadside littering.

In response, the Legislature added "nips" to Maine's bottle deposit laws as of this past January.

