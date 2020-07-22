Complaint Alleges Portland Postmaster Prioritized Amazon Packages Over Mail

Several letter carriers are accusing the Portland postmaster of causing mail delays by prioritizing packages from Amazon.

The Press Herald reports workers filed an official complaint with the Office of Inspector General saying that postmaster James Thornton has instructed them to sort Amazon boxes first, thereby delaying first class and priority deliveries.

The intentional delay of mail is a federally prohibited. Delayed mail could include paychecks and medications.

The Portland post office distributes mail to carriers that deliver it to surrounding municipalities including Cape Elizabeth, Falmouth, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook.