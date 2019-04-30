Composites Lab To Move From Brunswick Landing To USM’s Portland Campus

The University of Southern Maine is signing an agreement to bring a high-tech research lab to its Portland campus.

The Composite Engineering Research Laboratory, along with $1.5 million worth of equipment, will move to USM from Brunswick Landing. The lab engineers polymer-based composites used in industries ranging from boating building to wind and ocean energy.

Steve Von Vogt, managing director of the nonprofit Maine Composites Alliance that owns and operates the lab, says being on the USM campus will provide access to students.

“The motivation is selfish. We, in industry, want a steady stream of well-trained workers at every level. The best way to do that is to embed ourselves in an institution,” he says. “Eventually the students we work with will be interns in companies across the state, and they’ll be working with us in solving problems.”

Van Vogt says USM is a good fit because the school emphasizes applied applications.

For disclosure, Von Vogt is married to Maine Public CFO Clare Hannan.