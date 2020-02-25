Concord Coachlines Says It Is Reconsidering Policy On Border Patrol Checks

New Hampshire-based Concord Coachlines says it is "reconsidering" its policy of allowing Border Patrol agents to board buses and perform immigration checks on passengers.

Concord’s national competitor, Greyhound, stopped the warrantless immigration checks after news reports of an internal Border Patrol memo which stated that agents need the consent of the bus line to do so.

ACLU chapters in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have been urging Concord to change its policy, says Maine staff attorney Emma Bond.

“Greyhound has shown it's possible to do the right thing by refusing consent for these warrantless searches,” Bond says. “It's not too late for Concord Coach to follow suit and send the message that they also want to protect their passengers.”

In a written statement, Concord Coach Lines Vice President Ben Blunt said the company is concerned that since many Concord passengers also travel on Greyhound "conflicting policies are potentially problematic for customers." The company says it is consulting with its national association and legal council.

In an email, a Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson says the agency does not comment on "leaked internal memos."

