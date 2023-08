Today's poem is Consequences by Lynne Schmidt. It is read by Arisa White.

Consequences

Remember that pregnancy

according to the Bible

is a punishment

not a blessing.

Remember Eve ate the fruit

committed the sin

and God is a jealous

and vengeful God.

And a man must have written

the Bible

must have

seen his child

ripped from his wife

or mistress

must have said

I have caused this pain

look what I can do!

Remember that he will say

I dictate this pregnancy

you have

no choice.