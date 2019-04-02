Conservationists Say Greenland Salmon Harvest Still Too High

ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick - A conservation group in Maine and Canada says it's concerned about a recent uptick in the harvest of wild Atlantic salmon off of Greenland.

Atlantic salmon are extensively farmed, but the wild fishery has dwindled with the species population, and commercial harvest of the fish is largely shut down. However, Greenland retains an active fishery, as salmon fishing is important for subsistence in the vast, isolated country.
 
The Atlantic Salmon Federation says it's "surprised and disappointed'' by recent catch statistics from Greenland that say its 2018 salmon catch was more than 88,000 pounds. The group says the harvest is twice the amount allowed under a deal it brokered with the North Atlantic Salmon Fund and the Greenland fishermen's union last year.
 
Atlantic salmon are considered endangered in the United States.

