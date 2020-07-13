Covid-Related Anxiety: Ways to Cope As More People Experience Anxiety & Depression

By some estimates, nearly half of all Americans say that Covid-19 pandemic has affected their mental health. The prevalence of anxiety has even given rise to the term “Covid Stress Syndrome.” Among the many reasons people are experiencing anxiety and depression: fears of getting the disease; social isolation; financial stress; uncertainty about the future; and more. We’ll discuss the reasons adults and children are suffering from greater anxiety, and ways to cope with increased stress.

Guests: Jenna Mehnert, executive director, National Alliance on Mental Illness - Maine

Allegra Hirsh-Wright, clinical social worker, Maine Behavioral Healthcare