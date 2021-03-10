Craig Hickman Wins Special Election To Fill Maine Senate Seat Vacated By Shenna Bellows

By 1 hour ago
  • In this image from video, Maine State Rep. Craig Hickman speaks during the state roll call vote on second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
    DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION / via AP

AUGUSTA, Maine — Democrat Craig Hickman has won the special election to fill the Maine state Senate seat left vacant when Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.

Unofficial party figures showed Hickman, a farmer from Winthrop, won the Senate District 14 race with about 62% of the vote, defeating Republican William Guerrette, a small-business owner from Pittston.

Senate District 14 includes the municipalities of Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner and Winthrop.

Control of the 35-member Senate didn’t hinge upon the outcome of the race. Going into the election, Democrats held 21 seats to 13 for the GOP.